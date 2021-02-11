wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Quits the Inner Circle, Lee Johnson Signs With AEW
Sammy Guevara’s Inner Circle days are over, as he quit the stable on this week’s episode of Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, MJF tried to frame Guevara and claim he was trying to take over the group. Guevara punched MJF as a result and later in the show, after MJF and Chris Jericho beat the Defeated later in the show, Guevara came down to the ring and quit the group, then exited the building.
.@SammyGuevara has had enough! HE HAS QUIT THE INNER CIRCLE!
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/5JUaCJrbbO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021
– Also on AEW Dynamite, Lee Johnson was signed to the company. Johnson showed up on tonight’s show, teaming with Cody Rhodes to defeat Peter Avalon and Cezar Bonini. After the match, Khan announced that Johnson had officially signed to the company. You can see Khan’s post below, as well as one from Brandi Rhodes:
Aw thanks @BigShottyLee. You are family. #AEWDynamite #NightmareFamily
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) February 11, 2021
In April most of the roster couldn’t travel & we needed local talent for #AEWDynamite. @CodyRhodes recommended his pupil @BigShottyLee. Lee came & worked so hard. I was blown away & kept booking him. With Cody’s guidance Lee got his 1st win tonight! Congrats Lee now it’s official pic.twitter.com/hnINnF5Iep
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Praises Talents of Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Recalls Extreme Rules Tag Match
- Tama Tonga on KENTA Teaming With Kenny Omega in AEW, Calls Omega a ‘Spotlight Whore’
- Bully Ray Praises Toughness and Work Ethic of Lana, Says She Does Things ‘The Right Way’
- Britt Baker Wants AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time