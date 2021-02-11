AEW News: Sammy Guevara Quits the Inner Circle, Lee Johnson Signs With AEW

Sammy Guevara’s Inner Circle days are over, as he quit the stable on this week’s episode of Dynamite. On Wednesday’s show, MJF tried to frame Guevara and claim he was trying to take over the group. Guevara punched MJF as a result and later in the show, after MJF and Chris Jericho beat the Defeated later in the show, Guevara came down to the ring and quit the group, then exited the building.

– Also on AEW Dynamite, Lee Johnson was signed to the company. Johnson showed up on tonight’s show, teaming with Cody Rhodes to defeat Peter Avalon and Cezar Bonini. After the match, Khan announced that Johnson had officially signed to the company. You can see Khan’s post below, as well as one from Brandi Rhodes: