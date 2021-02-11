Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 2.10.21  

It’s Wednesday…you know what that means.



Match 1: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Darby Allin vs Joey Janela

JR and Excalibur do a good job at selling the history between the two as they lock up and roll towards the corner. Darby sends him out to the center, go behind from Joey. Darby backs him into the corner and turns as the ref breaks them. Joey shows no fear. Lockup again, and Darby works the arm behind the back. Joey turns under but Darby holds on. Again, and Darby doesn’t let go. Snapmare but Darby holds onto the Hammerlock. Joey backs him into the corner, ref breaks it again, Joey with a back elbow, solidifying his heeldom in this match. Whip to the ropes, Darby slides under, Joey grabs him, arm drag from Dary, dropkick to Joey sends him to the apron. Darby follows. He locks the head. Suplex, but Joey reverses and just drops Darby FACE FIRST ONTO THE APRON!! Joey hits the ropes. Suicide dive with an elbow! Joey sends Darby into the ring. He follows. Covers. 1….2..NO!!!! Chop from Joey against the ropes. Right elbow, again. Darby eats them and hits one of his own, then gets whipped into the corner face first hard. Joey to the top, flies, hits double fists to Darby. Joey to the top rope. Joey tugs on the arm, dropping Darby hard. He grabs the same arm and locks up for a back suplex, but Darby runs up the ropes and hits a hard dropkick to the corner. Joey to the apron. Darby grabs Joey, works the arm by dropping it on the top rope. Again. Joey drops off the apron. Darby hits the ropes. He flies through them right into Joey! Both men back in the ring. Cover from Darby. 1…NO!!! Darby works the arm, wants the arm bar. Joey reaches towards the ropes. Darby locks his arm to prevent the rope break! Joey is able to break from that and get to the rope, but Darby kicks the rope into his face! Nice. Darby lfits Joey up, hits the ropes, falls back for a coffin drop, but Joey catches him, hits a German! Superkick! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Darby swings the arm down, sending Joey into the mat hard. Darby up. Joey up. Clothesline to Darby! He lifts for a body slam, but Darby rolls that into a Stunner! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cover from Joey for 1..2..NO!!! Backslide attempt, Darby rolls into a 1..2..NO!!!! Joey with a surprise piledriver! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Darby to the top rope. Joey follows. Elbow to the arm. Darby with a Code Red off the top rope!!! Cover for 1..2…..NO!!!!

Darby hammerlocks, STO dropping Joey onto it. Top rope. COFFIN DROP! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Darby Allin

Definitely Joey’s best match I’ve ever seen on AEW television, but that’s not really saying much. I do feel that commentary kind of oversold the quality of the match, but that is kind of their job. It’s just kind of distracting when the person they are selling is Joey Janela. The match had it’s moments, but wasn’t nearly as sold.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:41

Moxley gets some in the streets promo saying Kenta has realized that the time for cheap talk is over. Jon has the NJPW title with him, and he says they are going to unload on each other until one man can’t stand. On February 26, he will dump Kenta on his head. But that’s sanction, tonight is not sanctioned. He’s teaming with a man who has tried to kill him. He wishes Omega and Kenta luck. Tonight is just for fun.

Backstage, Inner Circle is chattin it up sans Sammy. In comes Sammy, says he needs a minute with MJF. Ortiz asks if MJF is good. They are. Everyone leaves one at a time except for Wardlow. MJF tells Wardlow he can go, too. Sammy, tells the camera man to stay. Nice. Love that.

Sammy says he watched last week, he knows what MJF is doing. He knows MJF is trying to take over The Inner Circle. It’s obvious. MJF tells Sammy that when he first got here, he thought this was just childish and petty rivalry, he thought Sammy was just jealous. Why wouldn’t he be? He was the apple of Jericho’s eye, and in comes MJF to become the new favorite. Then he realized something more sinister. He thinks Sammy hates Jericho – hates that Sammy has to play second fiddle. Sammy should be the front man, right? Sammy is upset because HE wants to take over.

Sammy, jokingly agrees. MJF says this is exactly what he wanted to hear. MJF picks up his phone. MJF was recording him. Sammy punches him in the gut after throwing MJF’s phone into the wall.



Match 2: Lee Johnson and Cody Rhodes vs Peter Avalon and Cezar Bonini

I totally miss the first half of this match, but come back after the break and we see Peter sending Cody into the corner then sending Lee off the apron. Peter flies, lands on the apron, springboard, Cody catches him. Firemans, and he drops Peter by falling on his knees. Shoulder hurts so Cody tags in Lee. He clotheslnies peter down hard, another, back elbow, neckbreaker, kip up, Cezar in, runs and gets sent back out with a bridge. Lee hits the ropes and flies over the top rope, spinning like a mad man!! On the apron, high kick to Peter. Springboard, flies, roll through, kick to the mid section, he locks the head, FISHERMAN’S NECKBREAKER! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Cezar stops it. Cody runs in and gets sent out, Cezar sends Lee into the ropes chest first, then sends him up and lets him fall down hard.

Cody pulls Cezar out. Peter tries for knees to the back, Lee reverses, rolls Peter up! 1..2…3!!!!

Winners: Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson

Making Lee’s first win in AEW a big deal will go along way, and judging by the comment section, the talent is seen and appreciated. The emotion from Lee makes it all the more awesome. Matchwise, I missed a bulk of it, so not much to say negatively.

Total Rating: NA

Match Time: Stopwatch issues

Tony gets an interview after the match, asking what the big win means for Lee. Lee says he wish he had a world of words, but he doesn’t. A year of losing, 0-29. His trainers, Dustin, Cody, Arn, and even Brandi showed him that if you do the work, it always pays off. The Rhodes family is his family, and they did this for him.

The Young Bucks are backstage talking about the Battle Royal. The Good Brothers are nearby, and Bucks say that TGB ruined it all. They were going to pick TGB. Good Brothers bring up Private Party, and try to point out how everyone else hates The Young Bucks. Matt says he doesn’t want to wait till Revolution to defend the titles. How about next week, Santana and Ortiz vs The Young Bucks for the titles.



Match 3: PAC vs Not Dolph Ziggler

Pac stomps Ryan down hard then lifts him, locks the head, hits a snap suplex, running uppercut in the corner, PAC to the top rope. Ryan stands and turns into…a dropkick! Ryan sells it like a female orgasm. PAC lifts Ryan, smacks him one, Ryan hits an elbow. PAC is shocked and upset. Kicks to Ryan over and over, ending with a kick off the ropes. Ryan rolls to the apron then the floor. PAC rolls him back in and follows, then eats a dropkick. Ryan with the Ziggler DDT. PAC rolls outside. Ryan follows. Kick from PAC. He sends Ryan into the barricade.

PAC falls face first out of the corner. PAC drags him into position, then heads to the top rope. Black Arrow! THE BRUTALIZER! Ryan taps!

Winner: PAC

The aerial shot of the Black Arrow was just sick. Good squash, although I have to say that Nemeth needs to chill with the over-selling. We get it, you’re Ziggler’s brother.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:09

Miro, Kip, and Penelope are standing by upset. Miro cuts a cool promo with video about the wedding, saying it was all Orange’s fault. Orange and Chuck show up, drinking mimosas on a couch, saying what did they think was going to happen?

DASHA is backstage with Jericho, Hager, and Wardlow. He is about to promo, but Santana and Ortiz come up to tell Jericho that MJF and Sammy were arguing in the back. In comes MJF to tell on Sammy, saying he’s going wild, and he needs to be stopped. Jericho has a match with MJF next and needs to focus.

MJF cuts a promo on opening the door for both of them. It was great.



Match 4: MJF and Chris Jericho vs The Acclaimed

Caster starts off with MJF and MJF goes mega-heel, rolling to the outside without starting. He’s great. Back in the ring, tag to Jericho. Max hits him with some rights, shoulder tackle, kip up, whip to Jericho. Tag to Anthony. Whip from Max int oa boot from Bowens. Back suplex from Caster, elbow drop from Bowen. 1..2…NO!!! Right hand to the face. Elbow drop to the back of the head. Whip to Jericho. Jericho holds on, big boot to Anthony. Tag to MJF. He comes in and gets sent right down on his stomach. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Anthony picks MJF up and brings him to the corner. Tag to Caster. Kick to the mid section, which is taped up by the way. MJF turns and sends Max into the corner. Jericho pulls on his hair. Aubrey breaks up the hold and can’t see the Jericho punishment. Tag to Jericho. Elbow from JF. Jericho sends him into the corner, boot to the mid section. MJF adds some boots, too. Jericho tags in MJF. He enters and helps Jericho with a whip and a flapjack. They then walk across the chest of Max. Hands up and we go to commercial.

We are back and Bowens trucks Jericho, hits a right to MJF. One for Jericho. Another for MJF. Whip from Jericho, Jericho rolls over and hits a dropkick! MJF in, Bowens grabs him in a rack and twists and slams him down hard.

Ortiz hops on the apron. Bowen drops his ass with a right. Throat thrust, Jericho goes for Lionsault, Caster has the boombox! He clocks Jericho over the head with it and Jericho falls on his back! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Wow. Didn’t see that kickout coming. Chop from Anthony to Jericho. He drops him with an elbow drop, tag to Caster.

Caster to the top, Bowens flies over the top rope, MJF moves, HAGER SHOVES CASTER OFF THE TOP ROPE! JUDAS EFFECT! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Chris Jericho and MJF

Nice showing from The Acclaimed.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 9:00

Jericho and MJF celebrate with Santana, Ortiz, Hager, and Wardlow.

Out comes Sammy to his own music.

Jericho asks Sammy what his problem is, coming out 5 minutes late, punches MJF in the stomach, smashes his phone.

Sammy says he told Jericho December 9, 2020, that if one more thing happened with MJF that he was done. So he is out here to tell Jericho that he is done.

Jericho wonders what he means. Sammy says he is done. He quits The Inner Circle. He drops the mic and holds Jericho back, then leaves the ring, pushing everyone away. Sammy stands in front of the two tubes, pauses, then leaves to the right. Nice.

After the break, Sammy is stopped outside. He says he is over this and needs time to refocus. He is outta here.

We head to an empty bar where Matt Hardy is overdoing it with the laughter with Adam Page. Page has had many, as the empty glasses in front of him show.

We see them cheers, then Matt toss his drink on the floor without Page noticing. Matt says he is having a great time and he thinks Page can dominate AEW and become rich. Matt has a contract. He wants Page to check the deal. It’s only 30%. Page thinks Matt is right. He asks for a pen. Matt has one.

Matt whispers to the camera man, he wants the camera man to document this.

While Matt is whispering, I’m pretty sure Page switches the contract with another piece of paper.

Matt says when he sobers up, Page might be angry, but it’ll be official. Matt leaves, Page asks for another drink.

TONY is here to let us know the Street Fight has been signed, and wants to bring out Sting.

Sting is about to cut a promo, but Taz is on the screen with Hobbs. They have a special passenger, and they’re taking him down FTR road. We see Starks and Cage zipping Darby in a body bag then hopping into the back of a van. They drive away, dragging Darby across the lot. Lol. Sting heads to the back at the speed of a fast turtle.

Kenny is golfing. Marvez comes out of nowhere and Kenny tells him to watch this shot. He hits a ball. Marvez wonders what he is doing out here. Tonight is his match. Kenta might not even like him!

Omega says we are talking about professional wrestling, right? The thing he’s proven to be the best of all time in? What did he expect? Him to study the tapes? No, he’s one with nature, clearing his mind, getting himself prepared spiritualy. He has forgotten what it’s like to lose, and just like the past few matches he’s had, he wont lose or miss. Just like today.

We see Don celebrating a birdie if anything.



Match 5: Leyla Hirsch vs Thunder Rosa

Leyla works the arm. Thunder escapes. Leyla locks up behind. Send Thunder to thecorner, top rope! Leyla flies! Sends Thunder outside. Suicide dive! Leyla wants another one, but Rosa is inside, Leyla works the arm! Cross Arm –nooo Thunder breaks the hold, hits the ropes, Leyla sends her over, Rosa lands on the apron. Shoulder. Neckbreaker over the ropes.

Back from PIP and Rosa Runs to the corner with a dropkick! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Leyla tries to deadlift, Rosa hits an elbow, go behind, shoves Leyla into the corner, bck elbow to Rosa, Leyla flies off with a crossbody. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Leyla to the top! MOONSAULT! ROSA HAS THE KNEES UP!!! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Leyla with a knee to the face! Leyla with a knee strike again! She drags Rosa over to the corner. Leyla hits the corner, bounces off the top, goes for another moonsault, but Rosa is up, tags her and watches as Leyla eats the mat. Kick to Leyla. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!

Rosa counters a cross arm breaker! Lifts Leyla! Hooks the leg, package powerbomb type move and a cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: Thunder Rosa

My feed was spotty, and the report does not give the match justice. I enjoyed it.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:06

Tony is with Jungle Boy. We find out that Marko is ok. Jungle says he wants to talk directly to FTR. He says that him and Dax went at it and people loved it. He then says he’ll make Dax his bitch. Ooooh, the WWE Power Word.



Match 6: Kenny Omega and Kenta vs Jon Moxley and Lance Archer

RIGHT AFTER THE BELL RINGS, Kenta smacks Moxley with the briefcase!!! Archers goes after Omega. Kenta grabs the briefcase and smacks Archer, but it doesn’t phase him. He turns and tries to corner Kenta, but Omega with a chop block then a fameasser to the back of the head! Omega and Kenta stomp Jon over and over, until Kenta shoves Omega. He wants Jon. Omega comes back to shove Kenta. Moxley is up. They chop and kick him into the corner. Archer is back up!!! They hit stereo clotheslines in opposite corner! Archer lifts Omega for a poweromb, Omega fights out, hurricanrana to Archer, sending him to the outside. Omega looks for a suicide dive, but Jon hits a knee strike to the back of Omega!

Kenta and Jon in the center of the ring!!! Elbows back and forth! Forearms! Over and over! Jon tirs the ropes, big boot, Kenta with one, Firemans! Looks for G2S, but Moxley lands on his feet and double underhooks!! Omega has a trashcan!!! He clocks Moxley with it! Omega hangs the trash can on the post. He heads over to Jon, lifts and runs with a rolling senton, grabs the trash can off the corner, moonsault!!! Kenny holds the trash can in the face of Moxley, allowing Kenta to run with a dropkick into the trashcan. Pin from Omega for 1..2..NO!!! ARCHER HAS A LADDER!!! He clocks Kenta and Omega. Archer sets it up in the corner. He grabs Omega. Kenta on the outside. Moxley with a suicide dive! Archer sends omega into the ladder!!!

WE ARE BACK, and these fools are in the crowd! Kenta has archer near Avalon, who is chillin in a robe. Kenta lifts Avalon and hits the G2S for fun. He then clocks Lance in the back and shoots for a suplex, Archer reverses, Kenta lands on his feet, Archer hits a forearm. Omega is nearby springboards, Archer grabs him and slams him onto the makeshift bed that Avalon uses! Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Kenta breaks it up. Moxley runs over, grabs Kenta, and sends him into the barricade. Jon brings kenta over to a chair, has him take a seat, punches him in the head, then kicks him in the jaw. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Jon fights Kenta closer to the stands, right in front of a heat.er Some crossfaces to Kenta. Jon drags him over towards the side steps of the stands. He fights him up under the Daily Place sign. Kenta fights back. Right hand to Jon. Another.

Back to Archer and Omega. Archer is following Kenta and Jon while Omega stirs to get up. Kenny finally stands and looks to follow.

We are in the kitchen and Kenta covers for 1..2..NO!!! Right hand to Kenta. Another. Moxley sends kenta into some kitchenware, then sees a nearby prep area. He rolls Kenta onto the steel table. He gets Kenta in between his legs. Kenta fights back. DDT ONTO THE TABLE!!! Kenta with a crossface on the table1!!

Kenny and Archer are here! A box of potatoes gets tossed by someone! Jon grabs one! HE POTATOES OMEGA!!!! We get a small break/replay of the opening of the match, then ome back to Moxley and Omega fighting on a rampway. He sends Omega into the wall then fights Kenny down the ramp towards the timekeeper’s area. Chair shot ot the mid section. Jon with a right hand to the head. Omega fires back. Slap to Jon. Jon loves it. Knee to Omega. Jon grabs a kendo stick!!! He hits Omega in the stomach. SMACK ACROSS THE BACK! Jon sends Omega into the ring. Jon follows, bows to Jake Roberts, and enters the ring. Jo sets up, Wack to Omega, but Omega blocks! Hurts the forearms, but still blocked it. Jon smacks him on the forehead! Jon to the 2nd rope. He dives off with the kendo stick. V-TRIGGER!!! Jon rolls to the outside. Omega follow. Kenny sends himi into the barricade!!!

ARCHER AND KENTA are shown coming out the tube as Omega hits another V-Trigger to Moxley! Archer and Kenta are super close to the announce table. Archer screams for them to move. He has Kenta under his legs. Goes for a powerbomb, Kenta fights out, Archer misses a clothesline. Kenta runs, flies off the stage, and STOMPS MOXLEY TO HELL!!! SICK.

Archer points to Omega like he’s going to eat him. Omega rolls into the ring. Archer enters. Omega has the kendo stick. Omegaa swings, Archer catches it under his arm. He breaks the stick! Omega kicks the leg, tries for a Nelson, but Archer tosses Omega! CHOKESLAM!!!! Archer chops! He walks the ropes! ARCHER WITH A MOONSAULT OFF THE ROPE!! Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Archer looks for Blackout, but The Good Brothers are here!!!

Kenta enters, back fist, another, ARCHER FUCKING EATS THEM!!! BIG BOOT TO KENTA!!! In come Anderson! Goes for a chokelsma, but Anderson reverses! Jake in the ring! He hits a short arm to Anderson! Uppercut from Gallows to Jake!!!! Omega is up!!! HE CALLS FOR THE DEATH OF JAKE!!! HE HITS THE ROPES!!! MOXLEY IS IN!!! BARBED WIRE BAT!! HE SWINGS AT EVERYONE!! In comes Kenta!! G2S!!!! ARCHER trucks him down hard! He grabs Omega. He has Kenta!! Kick to Archer!

Gallows and Anderson are here! They grab Archer. Magic Killer! Omega! V-TRIGGER!!! ONE-WINGED, but Gallows and Anderson help him up! One Winged Angel! Pin for 1..2….3!!!!

Winners: Kenny Omega and Kenta

JESUS that just blew by! Seriously, almost twenty minutes, and it felt like 5. Amazing effort from everyone, including Peter Avalon and the potatoes. Some may qonder about the random replay effort in the middle of the match, but they did that to probably cut out the boring punches to get back to the ring, and for that, I appreciate them. Omega is just amazing, and ya hate him more knowing he spent the day golfing. I really thought they’d give Archer a sweet win, and I think I’d be more ok with that result to be honest, but still…sweet main event to a really good episode.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 19:55

END SHOW