AEW News: Samoa Joe Listed as Indefinitely ‘Out of Action’ On Dynamite, David Arquette Backstage
July 24, 2024
– Samoa Joe is listed as indefinitely “out of action” after Chris Jericho put him through a wall with a forklift on last week’s Dynamite. As reported last week, Joe was stretchered out of last Wednesday’s show after Jericho put him through the wall during their Calgary Stampede match on the show.
On tonight’s episode, Joe was described as out of action for an indefinite period. Joe is currently filming the new season of Twisted Metal.
– PWInsider reports that David Arquette was backstage visiting at tonight’s show.
