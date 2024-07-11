Chris Jericho Defeats Samoa Joe On AEW Dynamite, Joe Stretchered Out

Chris Jericho put Samoa Joe through a wall with a forklift on AEW Dynamite to win their Calgary Stampede match. Jericho battled Joe in the stipulation match on Wednesday’s show, and picked up the win after he put Joe on the forks and proceeded to drive him through the wall backstage.

Officials stopped the match and tended to Joe, ultimately stretchering him out to an ambulance where he was driven off and the Learning Tree watched.

THIS IS NOT A SIMULATOR CHRIS JERICHO JUST DROVE SAMOA JOE THROUGH A DAMN WALL IN A FORKLIFT#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9QPoVvA7jl — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 11, 2024