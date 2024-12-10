AEW News: Serena Deeb Imagines a Women’s Continental Classic, AEW Donates Toys To Arlington

– Serena Deeb took to social media to ask fans about a potential women’s Continental Classic. The AEW Continental Classic is currently going in its second year, and Deep posted to her Instagram to ask fans if they would like to see a women’s iteration and who they would like to see in it.

Deeb wrote:

“Would you guys like to see a Women’s Continental Classic? A little fantasy booking here… Someone suggested this list to me, and I think it’s a pretty great list! But there’s an endless amount of talent we have in the @aew women’s division who would be a great fit for it. Which begs the question, who would you like to see in a Women’s Continental Classic?” * Serena Deeb

* Mercedes Mone

* Jamie Hayter

* Toni Storm

* Mariah May

* Willow Nightingale

* Kris Statlander

* Mina Shirakawa

* Anna Jay

* Julia Hart

* Queen Aminata

– Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that AEW was donating wrestling toys to Mission Arlington in the Texas city, writing:

“Today, with the help of @Jazwares, here in Arlington, TX, @AEW is donating over 15,000 AEW wrestling toys to Mission Arlington to support @CityOfArlington, Texas families this holiday season! Merry Christmas from AEW + @AEWbyJazwares!”