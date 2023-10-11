AEW Settles Lawsuit Over Luchasaurus’ Mask

AEW has settled the lawsuit filed against them over Luchasaurus’ mask design. As previously reported, Composite Effects, LLC (CFX) filed suit against AEW and Luchasaurus (aka Austin Matelson) and claimed that they made the mask Luchasaurus performs under and own the copyright to it, and that the parties were merchandising it without permission.

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that a the judge in the case issued an order of dismisaal on Wednesday, noting that the two sides had agreed to a settlement in the case. Details of the settlement have not been revealed. Each party in the lawsuit is bearing their own costs.