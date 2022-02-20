AEW Still Committed to Kulture City Partnership After Brandi Rhodes Exit

Brandi Rhodes was a big part of AEW’s partnership with Kulture City, and it will remain following her departure from the company. As reported last week, Brandi and Cody Rhodes exited AEW in the big news of last week.

As Chief Brand Officer, Brandi was instrumental in arranging the partnership between AEW and the sensory accessibility nonprofit, and Wrestling Republic reports that the arrangement will continue despite her departure. The site notes that Tony Khan is “very committed” to the partnership, viewing it as the “bedrock of AEW.” Khan, Amanda Huber, and Leva Bates will spearhead AEW’s side of the partnership moving forward.

Kulture City is the top sensory accessibility nonprofit in the US and their partnership with AEW began ahead of Double Or Nothing 2019.