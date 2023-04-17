wrestling / News
AEW News: Stokely Hathaway Reacts to Matt Hardy Turning On The Firm, This Week’s Being The Elite Online
– Stokely Hathaway is none too happy after Matt Hardy turned on the Firm, and he released a promo about it online. As noted, Hardy announced that the stipulations that he snuck into Ethan Page’s match with HOOK included a Final Deletion match.
Hathaway posted to Twitter with a video in which he went off on Hardy and said he knew Hardy couldn’t be trusted. You can see the clip below:
I’m sick of this. @OfficialEGO @TonyKhan @AEW @njpw1972 @JanetJackson @AEWonTV pic.twitter.com/EvTa7n9W2v
— Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) April 17, 2023
The latest episode of Being the Elite is online. You can check out the video, titled “No Longer Just A Stooge,” below:
