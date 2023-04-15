wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Announces The Firm Deletion At the Hardy Compound
Matt Hardy has managed to engineer a Firm Deletion match set to take place at the Hardy Compound. On this week’s Rampage, Hardy announced that the stipulations that he was able to sneak into the contract he made for Ethan Page vs. HOOK included a match with The Hardys, Isiah Kennedy and HOOK against Page, Lee Moriarty, Big Bill, and Stokely Hathaway.
Matt said that the match will be held at the Hardy Compound, though no date has been revealed as of yet. This would be the first Deletion match since The Elite Deletion match at AEW Full Gear 2020.
The newly formed team of @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @730hook & @IsiahKassidy are ready to take on #TheFirm! Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/sggvjKP3VE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 15, 2023
