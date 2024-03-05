AEW Suspends Sammy Guevara

Sammy Guevara has been absent from AEW television for several weeks because he has been suspended by the company. Guevara’s suspension came after a scary incident involving Jeff Hardy during a No DQ Match on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Hardy sustained a broken nose after taking a knee to the head during the match. Despite the injury, Hardy assured the referee that he was fine and continued to finish the bout. However, Hardy has not been seen in action since then.

Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select reports that concussion protocol was not followed, which resulted in Guevara hitting his finisher on Hardy, something not supposed to happen. Guevara did work a match against Powerhouse Hobbs after the match with Hardy and that some thought Guevara’s lack of selling for Hobbs could have contributed to the suspension, but that hasn’t been confirmed. There’s been no word of any disciplinary action for the referee as of yet.

The duration of Guevara’s suspension remains uncertain, as well as Hardy’s return to the ring.