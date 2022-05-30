AEW News: Talent Heading To LA For This Week’s Dynamite, WWE Alumni Visiting at Double or Nothing

– AEW talent and management are reportedly heading to Los Angeles tomorrow to prepare for this week’s Dynamite. PWInsider reports that the talent is heading out for Wednesday’s show, which takes place at the Forum and is the company’s Los Angeles debut.

Thus far we have one match announced for the show, a 10-man bout pitting The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, and reDRagon against The Hardys, Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy.

– The site also reports that WWE alumni Cliff Compton and Lou D’Angeli, both of whom live in Las Vegas, were visiting at AEW Double or Nothing.