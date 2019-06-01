wrestling / News

AEW News: Ted DiBiase Sr. Praises Dustin vs. Cody From Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho Hypes All Out Match

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dustin Rhodes Cody AEW Double or Nothing

– Ted DiBiase Sr. was a big fan of Cody and Dustin Rhodes’ match at AEW Double or Nothing. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to praise both competitors, saying that the match “stole the show”:

– Chris Jericho took to his Instagram account to promote the just-announced match between himself and Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out:

