AEW News: Ted DiBiase Sr. Praises Dustin vs. Cody From Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho Hypes All Out Match
– Ted DiBiase Sr. was a big fan of Cody and Dustin Rhodes’ match at AEW Double or Nothing. The WWE Hall of Famer posted to Twitter to praise both competitors, saying that the match “stole the show”:
They stole the show, folks. @CodyRhodes vs @DustinRhodes had the makings to be a great match. It exceeded that & delivered something special. Cody & Dustin are very talented. Versatile students of pro wrestling. Dusty would be very proud. Dustin showed 50 is the new 30. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/xnRrF3hZoE
— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) May 30, 2019
– Chris Jericho took to his Instagram account to promote the just-announced match between himself and Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out:
It’s official…. #JerichoVsHangman for the #AEW World Championship in the main event of #AEWAllOut! It’s going to be one of the biggest matches of my career, against one of the hardest hitting, most talented athletes I’ve seen in years. But get ready @hangmanadampage… school is about to be in session. @allelitewrestling
