AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.

A top star said: “Punk won’t be back. His value on screen isn’t one percent worth the hassle and black cloud he causes backstage.”

Another stated that AEW has decided he’s gone, even if some are willing to work with him. It was noted that he had been “voted off the island.”

Speaking of Jericho, Fightful Select adds that the ROH World Champion actually spoke to Punk following the brawl, and allegedly told him that he was a ‘cancer to the locker room’ and a ‘detriment to the company.’ There’s no word on what Punk said exactly, but he basically told Jericho it wasn’t his business and he needed to leave. Sources close to Punk confirmed this meeting took place.

Jericho has been praised backstage for stepping up after All Out, including appearing at the scrum, leading a talent meeting in the aftermath and adding more responsibilities to his role when re-signing with the company.

It’s believed that AEW is negotiating with Punk on buying out the rest of his contract.