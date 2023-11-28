wrestling / News
AEW Files Trademark For East West Express
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has filed a new trademark for the term “East West Express.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on Monday for merchandise and entertainment.
Nick Wayne has used the team name in the past in his partnership with Jordan Oliver on the independent scene. AEW’s trademark filing is described as follows:
Bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts
Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam Felt ‘Insulted’ When Triple H Offered To Help Him With Promos
- Drew McIntyre Cuts Promo At WWE Live Event, References Survivor Series Reports
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More
- Booker T On Why Will Ospreay Signing With AEW Over WWE Was a Good Move