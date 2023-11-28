wrestling / News

AEW Files Trademark For East West Express

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Logo White Image Credit: AEW

AEW has filed a new trademark for the term “East West Express.” Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on Monday for merchandise and entertainment.

Nick Wayne has used the team name in the past in his partnership with Jordan Oliver on the independent scene. AEW’s trademark filing is described as follows:

Bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts

Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer

