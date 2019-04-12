Latest On Which Night of the Week AEW TV Show Would Be On If They Reach Deal With TNT

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some additional details on the AEW TV deal. As previously reported, AEW is in serious talks with Turner on a TV deal that would get them a weekly two-hour live show, as well as content on Turner’s B/R Live streaming platform. The latest from Meltzer:

* If a deal is worked out for AEW to be on TNT, the show will not be on Tuesday nights due to TNT’s NBA programming (and it won’t be on Monday or Friday nights due to RAW and Smackdown), leaving Wednesday and Thursday nights as the options. Of course, TNT also airs NBA games on Thursday nights, which would seemingly only leave Wednesday nights. AEW has already been working on trademarking Tuesday Night Dynamite, which is the planned name for the show if it does end up on Tuesday nights, but Tuesday night would only be an option if they don’t go with TNT. Meltzer reiterated that The Wrap‘s earlier note that the show may have an off-season is not accurate.

* TV deals from Turner and one other network are already on the table for AEW.

* The October start date that Jim Ross mentioned is based on a TV deal being worked out soon.