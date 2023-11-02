AEW Wardrobe Artist On Coming Into the Company, Working With Sandra Gray

Chris Estell works as a wardrobe artist for AEW, and he recently talked about how be came to work there. Estell appeared on Talk is Jericho to talk about his position, which includes taking on more work now that lead seamstress Sandra Gray has retired. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On how he started working for AEW: “I knew this kid, his name is Darian Bengston. I was making gear for the independents and he liked my stuff, so the show [AEW] was coming through Kansas City. I was asked to show up and I shook Sandra’s hand, I had some gear for Fuego Del Sol at the time, I made some new stuff and it was really nice. She liked it and I dropped off my portfolio per say and that Friday, she called me and said we’d love to have you on the road.”

On learning from Gray: “She taught me so much. It was trial by fire for me, and I didn’t expect that. When I got here, I got right to work and I’ve been working ever since.”