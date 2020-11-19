wrestling / News
AEW News: Will Hobbs Joins Team Taz, Dynamite Post-Show Online
– Will Hobbs has gone over to the dark side, joining Team Taz on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Hobbs come out to make the save for Cody and Darby Allin after Brian Cage and Ricky Starks attacked them following the main event match. Hobbs chased Cage and Starks off, then picked up Cage’s FTW Championship and clocked Cody with it. You can see pics below:
Do not try this at home 🙅♂️ @MrGMSI_BCage @DarbyAllin #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qbYqsSpnvd
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) November 19, 2020
"We're just getting started!"@OfficialTAZ's recruiting pitch to @TrueWillieHobbs has finally paid off! 😮#AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/8rgIXGGRs3
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 19, 2020
.@TrueWillieHobbs has joined the ranks of #TeamTaz! pic.twitter.com/xoCfMsmFE9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020
– The AEW Dynamite Post-Show is online, with Tony Schiavone breaking down the events of this week’s episode: