AEW Wrestler Luther Gets Married This Weekend

– AEW wrestler and Chaos Project member, Luther, announced that he got married this weekend. You can check out the tweet on his wedding, below. Luther tweeted, “So. Yeah. I did a thing today!!!”

Luther married his long-time girlfriend, Julie Ann O. The couple announced their engagement last year. He signed with AEW just over two years ago in March 2020.

AEW coach and producer Jerry Lynn also attended the wedding. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the newly married couple.