AEW News: Young Bucks Update Bio Following CM Punk Promo, Refs On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Blog
– The Young Bucks responded to CM Punk’s promo on AEW Collision by updating their Twitter bio. Following Punk’s promo that opened the show where he made reference to “counterfeit bucks,” the tag team updated their bio to read:
“If it were 2018, we’d already have a ‘Counterfeit Bucks’ shirt available on PWT. Kill it y’all!”
– The latest episode of Hey! (EW) features the referees of the company:
– Thunder Rosa’s latest vlog is online, described as follows:
“Join me as I take you on an unforgettable, fun-filled journey through San Diego following the exhilarating AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas. In this exclusive vlog, you’ll witness the incredible moments as Excalibur and I receive the prestigious AEW Day proclamation from Deputy Chief of Staff Nick Serrano, representing Mayor Todd Gloria. From exploring the vibrant cultures of Tijuana and Rosarito to spending quality time with my cherished family, including Papa Rosa and my adorable niece and nephew, this adventure is filled with laughter, love, and unforgettable experiences. So, buckle up, hit that like button, and join me on this incredible ride as we celebrate AEW’s success and connect with the amazing Thunder Rosa community in the beautiful city of San Diego.”
