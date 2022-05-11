wrestling / News
AEW’s Kaun Joins LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Sports Nutrition Brand Ladder
May 11, 2022 | Posted by
– AEW and ROH star Kaun has joined the sports nutrition brand team, Ladder. This is the sports nutrition brand that was founded by NBA star LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Kaun appeared in ROH debut last month at Supercard of Honor. He and tag team partner Toa Liona are currently signed to both AEW and ROH. The two are managed by wrestling legend Tully Blanchard.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Fires Off at CM Punk, Takes Shot at MMA Career
- Dustin Rhodes on Being Happy for Cody Chasing His Dream in WWE, Says They Will Never Wrestle Each Other Again
- Eric Bischoff On If Lucha Underground Could Be Successful In Current Era, Challenges Of The Show’s Format
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel