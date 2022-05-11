AEW’s Kaun Joins LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Sports Nutrition Brand Ladder

– AEW and ROH star Kaun has joined the sports nutrition brand team, Ladder. This is the sports nutrition brand that was founded by NBA star LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Kaun appeared in ROH debut last month at Supercard of Honor. He and tag team partner Toa Liona are currently signed to both AEW and ROH. The two are managed by wrestling legend Tully Blanchard.