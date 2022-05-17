AGT: Extreme Featuring Nikki Bella Off NBC Schedule, No Plans For Another Season

It appears as if Nikki Bella’s reality competition series AGT: Extreme is no more, with NBC removing the show from its schedule. Deadline reports that the network has removed the series, as well as Making It and Family Game Fight!, from their schedule with no plans for upcoming seasons.

None of the shows have been officially canceled, but instead have been “parked indefinitely.” Several non-scripted series have gone that way this season including ABC’s Supermarket Sweep and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? as well as FOX’s The Masked Dancer, Alter Ego, Game Of Talents, and Mental Samurai.

Bella was one of the judges on the show alongside Simon Cowell and Travis Pastrana. The series was similar in format to America’s Got Talent but with extreme stunts. It ran only four episodes, with its season (now likely series) finale airing on March 14th.