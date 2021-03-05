Ahmed Johnson Says Issues With Vince McMahon Have Kept Him Out of WWE Hall of Fame

According to Ahmed Johnson, the main reason he’s not in the WWE Hall of Fame involves his falling out with Vince McMahon. Johnson, who had a stint in WWE from 1995 to 1998 and held the Intercontinental Championship, spoke with Sportskeeda’s Chris Featherstone for a new interview. You can check out a few highlights below:

On his falling out with McMahon costing him a shot at the Hall of Fame: “Because me and Vince had a falling out right when I left, we had a falling out, and he told me then that I wouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame because of our falling out. He actually told me that.”

On his issues with McMahon: “It was that (contractual differences) and other little things, but yeah, it was a lot of contractual differences.”

On who he would want to induct him if he ever got in: “Let me see. Probably Al Snow. With Al, we just didn’t have a match. Al took me in and taught me a few things, you know. He was kind of an off-the-clock instructor.”