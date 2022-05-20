Ahmed Johnson Thinks WWE Originally Wanted Him To Beat The Undertaker For The WWE Title In 1997

Former WWE Superstar Ahmed Johnson was recently interviewed by Gregory Iron, during which he discussed his planned WWE Championship match with The Undertaker at the Canadian Stampede In Your House event in 1997, which never actually happened as he was injured and replaced by Vader. If original plans had gone ahead Johnson believes he would have won the title for The Nation of Domination and most significantly he would have become the first black WWE Champion. Check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On possibly becoming the first black WWE Champion: “I think I was. I think I was. I don’t know, I can’t say for 100%. but the way they were building it up, I think it was going to be for me and The Nation and it fell through.

On Vince McMahon’s decision to turn him heel: “Vince made the decision, I believe, for me to turn. I think it was a good one. Because we had so much heat with each other. I didn’t think that the turn was built at the point that they were doing it, but I see why, once you have me give The Undertaker my finish, it started to come together. That’s what he was planning on doing.”

On why Vince McMahon made the decision to replace him with The Rock in the Nation of Domination: “I think I would have become the leader of The Nation. It would have been a trip but when we broke apart, Vince called us into his office and he was like, ‘Ahmed, I’m going to have to take you out of The Nation.’ I was like, ‘What? You just put me in The Nation.’ We asked him why and he said, ‘I was watching you guys walk down the ramp. There’s nobody that’s going to believe that you guys can be beaten by anybody so therefore, I’m going to take you out and you can go back to fighting The Nation.’ But by that time, we had been fighting for almost a year. but the crowd loved every minute of every time that we did.”