AJ Francis Recalls Beef With Young Bucks, Talks People Trolling Him Online

AJ Francis recently reflected on his brief online beef with the Young Bucks and receiving negative comments from fans online. Francis had a bit of a feud with the AEW EVPs back in 2021 when Francis (then Top Dolla in WWE) joked about wrestlers “wear[ing] sneakers on-camera to seem ‘cool & hip’ but in real life they rock vans and ASICS exclusively.” He looked back at the whole thing in his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the Bucks taking a shot at him: “‘All we have to do is mention you in our bio to make you relevant.’ Or something like that. And now they’re talking about me specifically, so I dropped the notorious Sneaker Diss where I diss the Young Bucks on the Young Buck beat, and that went viral… I had no beef with them at all, but also I’m from Pioneer City, you’re not gonna play on my name, I’m not just gonna let it happen.”

On people targeting his mother in social media posts: “You’d be surprised how many times I get comments like that. People are like ‘How do you deal with haters?’ I don’t care about them people. Them people’s lives are miserable!”