AJ Francis Says Botched WWE Smackdown Dive Saved His Life

AJ Francis famously botched a dive in a match on WWE Smackdown, but he’s grateful because he says it saved his life. Francis, who worked as Top Dolla in WWE, dove over the top rope during a match on the December 16th, 2022 episode of Smackdown but caught his feet on the ropes. Francis commemorated the one-year anniversary of the moment by talking about how that dive led to him going to the doctor, where he learned that he had Type II diabetes.

Francis wrote:

“The botch saved my life. I made that dive a dozen times before, legs felt off but I didn’t think about it. After I failed I went to the doc & found out I had Type II diabetes & my blood sugar was 626. I almost lost my life & was about to lose both feet. The botch saved my life.”