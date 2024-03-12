wrestling / News
AJ Francis Visits Backstage at Last Night’s WWE Raw
March 12, 2024 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) indicated that he was backstage visiting friends last night on WWE Raw. AJ Francis wrote on his X account last night, “Bun B invited me to his show at Rodeo Houston so I pulled up to H-Town today… at the rental car spot a fan told me RAW was in Houston. EVERYONE I saw was excited to see me & that felt good… 💰”
Bun B invited me to his show at Rodeo Houston so I pulled up to H-Town today… at the rental car spot a fan told me RAW was in Houston.
EVERYONE I saw was excited to see me & that felt good… 💰
— Dolla 💰 (@AJFrancis410) March 12, 2024