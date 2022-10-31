wrestling / News
AJ Lee Comments On Cora Jade Dressing As Her For NXT Halloween Battle Royal
October 31, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Cora Jade dressed as AJ Lee when she appeared in a WWE NXT Halloween battle royal at a live event.
She wrote at the time: “Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne S/o to my mother @theajmendez”
In her own post on Twitter, AJ wrote back: “OMG. Mother is so proud. And ordering a DNA test.”
OMG. Mother is so proud. And ordering a dna test.
— AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) October 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on ROH Talent Contracts & Deals in AEW
- Eddie Kingston on Jon Moxley Trying to Get Him to WWE, His Current Relationship With Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’