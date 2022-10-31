wrestling / News

AJ Lee Comments On Cora Jade Dressing As Her For NXT Halloween Battle Royal

October 31, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AJ Mendez AJ Lee The Big Event Image Credit: The Big Event

As previously reported, Cora Jade dressed as AJ Lee when she appeared in a WWE NXT Halloween battle royal at a live event.

She wrote at the time: “Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne S/o to my mother @theajmendez

In her own post on Twitter, AJ wrote back: “OMG. Mother is so proud. And ordering a DNA test.

