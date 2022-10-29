wrestling / News
Cora Jade Gives Shoutout to ‘Mother’ AJ Lee for WWE NXT Halloween Battle Royal
October 29, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, NXT Superstars took part in a Halloween Battle Royal for last night’s WWE NXT live event in Melbourne, Florida, and Cora Jade dressed up as former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Cora Jade gave a shoutout to her inspiration on Instagram, which you can see below.
Jade wrote, “Halloween battle royal tonight in #NXTMelbourne S/o to my mother @theajmendez”
