AJ Lee Says She Misses Having Weekly Connection With Her Wrestling Fans

AJ Lee has been out of wrestling for years now, but she says she misses having that weekly connection with her wrestling fans. Lee appeared at San Diego Comic-Con and she was asked at a panel if she misses the interaction with fans and physicality that comes with pro wrestling.

“That’s a really interesting question because they are two totally different things,” Lee said (per Fightful). “My fans are like pieces of my family. They have been…my mission in doing everything in the public sphere is to help make people feel less alone and help wonderful weirdos realize that underdogs are cool and we can be the stars of our own stories, and things that you are insecure about can be your greatest strengths in this world. That’s been my mission statement. The group of fans that have kept with me these past ten years have helped me feel less alone. I don’t know if they realize that. We sort of share this mission statement in life and I’ve seen them go out and become adults that become wrestlers or get into the mental health field as well. It is the most beautiful thing in the world. I love them and I feel like I stay so close to them, always. They are a piece of my heart.”

She added, “I do miss having that direct connection where I can see them every week. The really cool thing is when I do mental health keynote speeches, wrestling fans will show up at these medical conferences. ‘You guys are the most beautiful people in the world.’ It really is a family bond. The physicality, I was so afraid to do Heels. It was the first time I wrestled in eight years and my body bounced right back. It was like riding a bike. A really painful bike. The physicality is fun.”

Lee retired from the ring in 2015 and has since gone on to become a writer and actor.