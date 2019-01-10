AJ Styles & Becky Lynch Named PWI Wrestler & Woman of the Year for 2018

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced their 2018 awards, with AJ Styles winning Wrestler of the Year and Becky Lynch taking Woman of the Year. The two won reader votes to claim the awards, with Lynch beating out Ronda Rousey 40% to 36% for the top women’s spot. Styles had 46% for his third straight win, with Kenny Omega a distant second at 17% followed by Cody (8%) and Seth Rollins (7%).

Rousey had a consolation prize though as she dominated the Rookie of the Year voting (per Wrestling Inc) with 87% of the vote. That is the second highest win percentage in history behind only Big Show’s 88% in 1996.