AJ Styles Is Excited To Face Naomichi Marufuji At NOAH Destination 2024

AJ Styles will battle Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH Destination 2024 this weekend, and he’s looking forward to taking on the Japanese wrestling veteran. Styles recently spoke with Pro Wrestling NOAH’s YouTube channel promoting the crossover match at the July 13th show, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On the match: “Marufuji, I know way too much than I should about you and how talented you are. You’ve been doing this for a long time, and your resume speaks for itself. But I’m not coming to Japan to lose. Let’s tear the house down on July 13th.”

On Marufuji: “Marufuji has been doing this for a long time. He’s been kicking tail for it seems like at least two decades. I respect and know a lot about him, so would this be an easy match? Not exactly. Will be a knock-down, drag-out? I hope so.”

On why he wanted a singles match with Marufuji: “Why would I want to have a singles match with Marufuji? Because I’ve never had a singles match or a match alike with Marufuji. I’ve never been in the same ring with him before. So to be in that ring with him, it’s gonna be special. Marufuji is one of the best I’ve ever seen in a ring. Not just NOAH, but any ring, and it’ll awesome, or should I say phenomenal, to share the ring either way him.”