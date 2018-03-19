More on AJ Styles Missing Live Events Due to Injury

– On Friday, WWE did an injury angle at the MSG Live Event. AJ Styles was taken to the back by medics after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attacked him with steel chairs. On Sunday morning’s Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestlezone), Dave Meltzer spoke about the injury angle, and said that he had heard that AJ was legitimately injured, and that it likely took place sometime before the MSG show. Styles also missed Saturday and Sunday’s shows.