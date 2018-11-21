WWE News: AJ Styles Not Returning to Mixed Match Challenge, The Riott Squad On Their Bond & Tattoos. Becky Lynch Knocks Ronda Rousey Again

– WWE has confirmed that AJ Styles will not be returning to compete in the Mixed Match Challenge. Jeff Hardy replaced Styles after last week’s WWE Title loss to Daniel Bryan, and while Styles was originally expected back, that is not the case.

– WWE posted this video of The Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott discussing their first full year on the main roster. Here are some comments from Riott courtesy of Wrestling Inc…

“It was something that was really important to us. We just wanted something to really commemorate and show each other, but show the world, that this is real. On camera, off camera, it doesn’t matter. This is real. Two people in the world don’t mean more to me than these two girls right here,”

– Becky Lynch posted the following on Twitter…