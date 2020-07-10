AJ Styles Calls Paul Heyman A ‘Liar’, Addresses If His Move from RAW to Smackdown Had Anything To Do With Bullying

In a new video on his Mixer channel, AJ Styles discussed the rumors that he was moved from RAW to Smackdown due to being bullied on the RAW brand, and because of issues he had with Paul Heyman. Styles shot down those rumors, but did call Heyman a “bold faced liar.” He also said that Gallows & Anderson will speak for themselves and that they will be happier wherever they end up. Highlights are below.

On rumors that he left RAW for Smackdown because he was being bullied: “There were some rumors going around that AJ Styles left RAW to go to Smackdown because he was being bullied. That may be the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m a grown man. If there was some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave RAW and go to Smackdown, I would handle it. And whether I got my tail beat or not, I’d still handle it. I’m a grown man.”

On if Paul Heyman had anything to do with his move from RAW to Smackdown: “When it came to the rumor about Paul Heyman and me being upset with him because he didn’t take up for Gallows & Anderson before they got released, that’s not what it was at all. Not even close. I’ll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows, and Anderson already know, he’s a liar. Now you know. I’m sure you’ve heard that before if you go back to ECW days, you’ll hear that. He’s a bold faced liar.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AJ Styles’ Mixer with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.