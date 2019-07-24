wrestling / News
WWE News: AJ Styles Responds to Fan Criticism of ‘The O.C.’ Name, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip
July 24, 2019 | Posted by
– AJ Styles isn’t too worried about fans unhappy that he and the Good Brothers are calling themselves The O.C., and just wants fans to chill. Styles responded to a fan who called the new stable name “cringey” and another who quoted Toma Tonga as saying the Bullet Club is the only club that matters, as you can see below:
Calm down Robert https://t.co/IosdlOvANA
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 24, 2019
He’s drunk https://t.co/OITVn3hiC9
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 24, 2019
– WWE shared the following bonus clip from last night’s Miz & Mrs., with the married couple talking cheese:
