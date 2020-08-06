AJ Styles Responds to The Good Brothers Wanting to Bring Him to Impact Wrestling

– During a recent Twitch stream session, WWE Superstar AJ Styles addressed some recent comments made by The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) to Sportskeeda about trying to bring Styles into Impact Wrestling. Below are some highlights (h/t WrestlingInc.com):

AJ Styles on Gallows and Anderson wanting to bring him into Impact: “I don’t know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see.”

His current thoughts on Impact Wrestling: “Not to say that they don’t have a lot going on right now. Man, they’ve got some strong talent. Not that they didn’t have good talent before, but they’ve upped it just a little bit more.”

On being happy for Gallows and Anderson: “Man, I am so happy for those guys. I’m happy they’re happy, you know what I mean? ‘Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they’re kicking tail right now anyway.”