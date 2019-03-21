AJPW 2019 Dream Power Series 3.21

The All Japan 2019 Dream Power Series continued in Nagoya to crown a new All Asia Tag Team champions, in a one night tournament. The previous champions, Naoya Nomura and Yuma Aoyagi, split up and therefore relinquished the titles. All Japan has a working relationship with Big Japan Pro-Wrestling (the deathmatch company), which is why there are two tag teams representing BJW in the tournament.

Here are the quick results:

Yusuke Okada & Hokuto Omori defeats Atsuki Aoyagi & Dan Tamura

All Asia Tag Team championship tournament

Daichi Hashimoto & Hideyoshi Kamitani (BJW) defeats Takao Omori & Black Menso~re

All Asia Tag Team championship tournament

Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto defeats Masaya Takahashi & Takayuki Ueki (BJW)

Ryouji Sai defeats Atsushi Maruyama

Suwama, Shuji Ishikawa, Atsushi Aoki & Hikaru Sato defeats Joe Doering, Dylan James, Ultimo Dragon & Francisco Akira

Kento Miyahara, Yuma Aoyagi & Yoshitatsu defeats Jun Akiyama, Zeus & Naoya Nomura

All Asia Tag Team championship tournament final

Jake Lee & Koji Iwamoto defeats Daichi Hashimoto & Hideyoshi Kamitani

The new All Asia Tag Team champions are Jake Lee and Koji Iwamoto, known as Sweeper. I did not get a chance to thoroughly watch this show. I skimmed through it to get these results up. Everyone seems to have worked hard throughout the night. The next AJPW live show is 3.27.

You can stream this show here

You can follow me on Twitter to talk puroresu here