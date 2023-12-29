wrestling / News
AJPW MANIAx Set To Stream On TrillerTV
AJPW’s MANIAx show is set to stream on TrillerTV this weekend. Triller, the former FITE TV, has announced that the All Japan Pro Wrestling show will stream live on December 31st.
The show description reads:
On December 31st All Japan Pro Wrestling present its first New Year’s Eve event live on TrillerTV – it’s MANIAx. The event features the Triple Crown Heavyweight Title match where the 71st champion Katsuhiko Nakajima makes his firts defense against Kento Miyahara.
Also in the lineup:
Shotaro Ashino ＆ T-Hawk vs Kuroshio TOKYO Japan ＆ Seigo Tachibana
AJPW (Atsuki Aoyagi ＆ Rising HAYATO) vs DDT (Yuki Ueno & Tohei Kojima)
World Junior Heavyweight Title Match
El Linderman vs Dan Tamura
Special Single Match to determine the true Rookie of the Year
Jun Saito vs Rei Saito
Special 6-man Tag Match
Suwama & Hideki Suzuki & Hikaru Sato vs Minoru Suzuki & Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Hokuto Omori
Gaora TV Championship Preliminary Round 6-Man Tag Team Match
Black Mensore & Takuya Nomura & Fuminori Abe vs Minoru Tanaka & Shigeki Doi & Koji Iwamoto
*lineup subject to change