Al Snow Spoke With OVW Talent About Opening Up OVW For Netflix’s Wrestlers

Netflix’s Wrestlers takes a deep look inside OVW, and Al Snow recently talked about opening up the promotion to the cameras. Snow talked on Road Dogg’s Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast about lifting the veil on the promotion through the series, noting that he spoke with the talent and crew about opening up “all the way.”

“I had a meeting when we found out this was gonna happen,” Snow said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I sat everybody down, and I said, ‘Listen. You can’t be half-pregnant. We’ve got to make a choice. Either we open up all the way, one hundred percent, or we don’t.”

He continued, “And to their credit, everybody did … They don’t just show the guys backstage in the locker room. They’re literally following them to their house. They show their family, their lives.”

The series is now available on Netflix.