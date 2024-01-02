Alan Angels Hopes To Succeed In Impact The Way Steve Maclin & Deonna Purrazzo Did

Alan Angels is seeking to break out in Impact in 2024, and he is hoping to follow the same path that Steve Maclin and Deonna Purrazzo did. Angels joined Impact in late 2022 after a run in AEW and he recently spoke with Fightful where he compared himself to the two Impact stars, who similarly came to Impact from WWE and found their footing.

“Yeah, I think Steve and Deonna are in the same boat as me,” Angels said. “They were on big stages before, didn’t really get a chance to show everything that they could do and now we’re in this environment where we have that freedom to show we can have good matches with good wrestlers and hold our own with some of the best in the world.”

He continued, “Steve and Deonna both are two people that have really, really shined in IMPACT and over the next few years that’s what I hope to do in TNA. ‘Cause the talent that we have there right now is absolutely insane. I think I can go with all of them.”