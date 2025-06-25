– The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available. In today’s episode, The Secret Hervice’s Alba Fyre defeated B-Fab to advance in the tournament. She will face the winner of Thea Heal vs. Nikkita Lyons, with the winner going on to challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Speed Women’s Title at a later date.

Hail vs. Lyons in the next tournament matchup debuts on Friday, June 27 on WWE’s X account at 12:00 pm EST. You can check out today’s episode below: