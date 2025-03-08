wrestling / News
Alba Fyre Joins Chelsea Green’s Administration On WWE Smackdown
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
Alba Fyre is part of the Chelsea Green administration, allying with the Women’s United States Champion on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Fyre aided Green in defeating Michin in a Philadelphia Street Fight on Friday’s show, coming down in a hooded outfit to attack Michin after Piper Niven was taken out by a kendo stick-wielding B-Fab.
Green picked up the win and Fyre pledged allegiance to the champion, as you can see below.
Fyre was previously part of the Unholy Union with Isla Dawn, who was released from WWE last month.
WHAT IS ALBA FYRE DOING HERE?!?!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/glYVfR4eQ7
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025
Did @wwe_alba just pledge her allegiance to @ImChelseaGreen??? 🫡 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/RttCZwC3FT
— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2025