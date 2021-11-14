Alberto El Patron Given Approval to File Amended Legal Complaint Against Combate Global

– PWInsider has an update on the ongoing lawsuit between Alberto El Patron and Combate Global. As previously reported, Patron had recently filed a response to a motion by Combate to dismiss the lawsuit against them, which alleges breach of contract. El Patron filed a lawsuit alleging that Combate owes him $250,000 for his December 2019 fight in the promotion against Tito Ortiz.

According to the update, a conference was held on Friday, Nov. 12 before the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Combate reportedly asked for the conference in an effort to have the lawsuit dismissed, stating that the former WWE Champion’s lawsuit has a “lack of subject matter jurisdiction and for failure to state a claim.”

Patron’s lawyer argued otherwise during the conference. The court reportedly approved that El Patron, real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan, will be allowed to file an amended lawsuit by December 13. Combate will then have to respond to the filing by January 4, 2022. After that, both sides will have until February 18, 2022 to file any responses.

Additionally, the report noted that Combate’s current dismissal attempts are put aside now, as the company will have to file any responses to a newly amended legal complaint after it’s filed.

Alberto El Patron is also undergoing an unrelated criminal trial in December in San Antonio, Texas for charges of sexual assault.