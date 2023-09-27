Alberto El Patron To Replace Penta El Zero M At AAA Héroes Inmortales

Penta El Zero M is out of this weekend’s AAA Héroes Inmortales, and Alberto El Patron is stepping into his place. AAA has confirmed that Penta will miss the show, which is set to take place in Zapopan, Mexico due to his commitments to AEW. Penta is set to be part of the AEW World Tag Team Championship #1 contender’s match at AEW WrestleDream.

AAA announced that Patron will be competing at Héroes Inmortales instead and will team with Octagon Jr. against Sam Adonis and QT Marshall.

This is Patron’s first match in the company since late July, when he was part of a six-man tag team match at AAA Verano De Escandalo 2023. Patron began appearing for AAA earlier this year after a lengthy hiatus from the company; he was originally set to return to the company back in 2023, a decision that was controversial due to previous allegations of sexual assault against Patron. Charges against him were dropped in December of 2021 after a witness was determined to be missing.