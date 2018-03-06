Alberto El Patron Visited WWE Headquarters Last Week, Met With Vince McMahon

According to Pwinsider.com, Alberto El patron visited WWE Headquarters last week. While there on Wednesday, he filmed interview material for an upcoming WWE project related to Rey Mysterio.

The site also reports that he met with Vince McMahon while there. McMahon has always been extremely high on Patron as a performer and a character, and likely his biggest supporter in the company.

Patron has been with Impact Wrestling since March 2017 and his current deal with the company is slated to expire next month. The company has been trying to lock him into a new deal.