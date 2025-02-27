Alec Price Says His Experience Working AEW Rampage Was ‘Great’

Alex Price enjoyed making his appearances on AEW Rampage late last year, saying it was a great experience. Price worked matches for the company in November and December and he spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight about the appearances and positive vibes backstage.

“It was great,” Price said. “Everyone was really nice to me. You have a lot of vets and coaches, and everyone is super welcoming and not assholes. Private Party, Brian Cage, LFI were all pros. They all took care of us. They gave us trust that we weren’t going to beat them up. We were there to make sure they look great and it was a great opportunity to get to wrestle on AEW.”

He continued, “It’s one of the two biggest promotions in the world. They are on live TV every week and it’s a great spot. I love WWE, AEW, TNA. I’ve always been a TNA fan. AEW is awesome and the product they produce, they have some of the best wrestlers in the world there.”

Price and Cole Radrick are the current GCW World Tag Team Champions as the Gahbage Daddies, having won the titles at The People vs. GCW in January.