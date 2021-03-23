Aleister Black Praises Andrade, Andrade Says They Will Face Each Other Again in the Ring

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Andrade was granted his release from WWE earlier this week, and a number of Superstars have reacted to the news and have had high praise for the former NXT and WWE US champion. Another Superstar who has praised Andrade is current WWE Superstar Aleister Black via Twitter.

Aleister Black recalled their past work together in NXT, when Black defeated Andrade for the NXT World Championship at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. He tweeted:

“@AndradeElIdolo goes synonymous with my WWE career. My 1st opponent & the opponent I won the belt from. From start to finish a total pro and in my opinion few have his footwork, ability to commit and execute in-ring techniques. Amigo, thank you for everything.”

Andrade later responded, writing, “We will meet again in a ring in a few years, you are a great talent and a good friend. a big hug Tommy End.” You can view that exchange below.

Black has not appeared on WWE TV since last October when he wrestled Kevin Owens. Black’s wife, Andrade’s former onscreen manager Thea Trinidad (aka Zelina Vega), was released from WWE last November.