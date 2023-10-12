Alex Gracia Recalls Getting Traci Brooks Ready For Impact 1000 Match

Alex Gracia is a friend of Traci Brooks , and she recently talked helping Brooks prepare for her match at Impact 1000. Gracia spoke with WrestleZone’s Ella Jay for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below (per Fightful):

On her friendship with Brooks: “I met Traci a few years ago because Frankie Kazarian and my boyfriend, they’re like best friends. We had met at one of the pay-per-view weekends in Vegas and that was the first time I’d met her, and of course we had both heard so much about one another. I was like, ‘You were just sent to me because I needed someone like you.’ We both started wrestling late and we both moved far away from our families and we both fell in love with wrestlers. It’s like, I can learn something from this woman and she’s just become such a great friend that you can trust. If you just need to vent to somebody or complain or whatever, that’s been so cool and it’s like, it’s funny because when I first met her, she had no desire to wrestle at all, ever again.”

On helping to prep Brooks for her match at Impact 1000: “When she started preparing for the mixed tag, I feel like she still like herself, didn’t care to wrestle but she’s like, I wanted to do this for our son to see that. I’m like, that’s literally goals, seeing your parents together kicking butt — that’s going to be a memory he has for the rest of his life. I think that’s so cool she wanted to do this for him, to give him that. It was so fun training with her, I’m rusty, this and that and I’m like, you’re great, stop. Again, we all underestimate ourselves and I was like, you sell yourself so short now, it doesn’t matter how long it’s been, you pick it up just like you’re picking up a bike. That’s exactly what she did and she kicked butt, it was so cool her doing that and seeing it.”