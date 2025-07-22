Alex Hammerstone Reflects On Going ‘Full Circle’ With WWE NXT Matches

Alex Hammerstone made two appearances in WWE NXT back in September of last year, and he recently spoke about how those were a “full circle” experience for him. Hammerstone was with TNA at the time and faced Oba Femi and Tony D’Angelo in matches on the WWE brand. He spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds about the appearances, noting that they were great experiences for him.

“That was an incredible full circle experience,” Hammerstone began. “Because you’re talking about these times where I’m going backstage as an extra and hoping to have a tryout match versus showing up at NXT and all the coaches know who I am and know all about me. Agents who are helping put together the matches are familiar with my work.”

He continued, “It was such a 180 from being a guy who was begging for a spot or begging to be noticed. ‘Hammerstone, thank you for coming, we’re happy to have you.’ Everyone was so professional. All the feedback I got was great. It was a positive experience, and I’m glad I got to do it.”

Hammerstone left TNA in March and has made his return to MLW.