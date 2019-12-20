Alex Hammerstone vs. Aerostar Set For MLW Zero Hour

Major League Wrestling has announced that National Openweight champion Alex Hammerstone will defend against Aerostar at MLW Zero Hour in Dallas on January 11. Here’s a press release:

Aerostar challengers Alex Hammerstone for National Openweight Title January 11 in Dallas

AAA luchador looks to claim gold at Dallas TV taping

AAA Lucha Libre will send the speculator luchador Aerostar to challenge Alex Hammerstone for the National Openweight Championship in Dallas January 11.

Major League Wrestling today announced National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Aerostar for the National Openweight Championship will compete at MLW: Zero Hour at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Saturday January 11. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWDallas.com.

One of the top high flyers in the sport, fans will be awestruck with Aerostar’s aerial feats in and out of the ring January 11 in Dallas.

Dawning an aviator themed mask, this airborne luchador has a reputation for his fearless G-force jumps off the top rope and even arena lighting trusses. Now Aerostar looks to take flight and prove he is major league material and bring MLW gold back to Mexico.

In order to do so, Aerostar will be tasked with overcoming the elitist powerhouse Alex Hammerstone. Vanquishing all challengers since being crowned the inaugural National Openweight Champion June 1, Hammerstone has proven to be arguably the ace of The Dynasty with his dominance in 2019.

Going into this title bout Hammerstone pledges to be a “real American,” promising to unleash “Patriot missiles” on the masterful Mexican luchador Aerostar.

With national pride on the line for Hammerstone, the champ has gone as far as to vow to unmask Aerostar in the ultimate humiliation for a luchador… but will he be ready for an unrelenting sky combat attack by Aerostar?

Matches signed:

NO ROPES BARBED WIRE MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

GRUDGE MATCH!

Ross Von Erich vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT!

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Aerostar

MJF wins he gets a World Tag Team Title shot, if he loses he can never challenge the Von Erichs again to a title fight

MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich

THE DEBUT OF…

Erick Stevens

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit • Salina de la Renta • Mance Warner • Hijo de LA Park • Low Ki • Richard Holliday • Douglas James • Injustice’s Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver & Kotto Brazil • Davey Boy Smith Jr. • Brian Pillman Jr. • Savio Vega • Konnan • Drago • Taurus • Puma King and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.